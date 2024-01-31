Manchester City's star striker Julian Alvarez has shared his thoughts on his partnership with goal-scoring sensation Erling Haaland

Manchester City‘s star striker Julian Alvarez has shared his thoughts on his partnership with goal-scoring sensation Erling Haaland as they gear up for the Norwegian's much-anticipated return from injury. Both players, having joined City in the summer of 2022, have formed a formidable attacking duo, amassing a remarkable 32 goals between them in the current season.

Despite playing a supporting role to Haaland last season, Alvarez has found his stride alongside the Norwegian striker, especially during the ongoing 2023-24 season. The duo consistently featured together in the starting lineup until Haaland sustained a foot injury in December against Aston Villa, temporarily sidelining the prolific striker.

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Alvarez spoke highly of his partnership with Haaland, emphasizing their ability to contribute significantly to the team's success. “I always say that playing with the best players makes you better, and Erling is one of them,” Alvarez commented. Their on-field chemistry is evident not only in their performances but also in the impressive statistics of goals and assists they've collectively produced.

Alvarez also reminisced about their joint effort at City's Halloween party during their first season at the club. Haaland embraced a Viking look, while Alvarez showed up in a gladiator costume, showcasing their friendship off the pitch.

With a combined tally of 32 goals and 12 assists for City this season, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have been pivotal to the team's success. Haaland, known for his prolific goal-scoring record, is set to make his much-anticipated return against Burnley on Wednesday, providing a significant boost to City's title race ambitions. The timing aligns with Kevin De Bruyne's return to the starting lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in August. The City faithful eagerly await the dynamic duo's return to action as they aim to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool.