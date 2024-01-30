Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland is set to make his comeback in the Premier League clash against Burnley on Wednesday night

In a major boost for Manchester City, star striker Erling Haaland is set to make his comeback in the Premier League clash against Burnley on Wednesday night, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola, reported by GOAL. Haaland has been sidelined since December 6 after fracturing his foot during a match against Aston Villa.

Guardiola informed reporters that Haaland is expected to be part of the squad for the Burnley fixture, marking his return after an extensive rehabilitation period. The Norwegian striker had been a crucial part of City's campaign, starting in all 15 Premier League games before his injury setback.

City, currently trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by five points, will welcome Haaland's return as they aim to narrow the gap in the title race. The reigning champions have a history of delivering strong performances in the latter stages of the season, having won five of the last six league titles.

Haaland's reunion with the squad coincides with the return of star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, forming a formidable partnership that played a key role in City's successful run to the treble in the 2022-23 season. The duo's presence is anticipated to have a significant impact as City faces a challenging schedule in February, featuring seven games across the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

Following the Burnley clash, Guardiola's side will gear up for an away fixture against Burnley. The opposition has received a boost with the return of their own talismanic striker, Ivan Toney, who is back after an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules. As City looks to maintain their winning momentum, the return of Erling Haaland adds firepower to their attacking lineup.