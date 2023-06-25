Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips have emerged as a target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer. The England International signed for Pep Guardiola's men last summer for £42m but hasn't got a consistent run of games at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the reports from the BILD, the Bundesliga champions have a great working relationship with Phillips' agency CAA Stellar. Despite Manchester City's memorable Treble campaign, it wasn't memorable as far as Phillips is concerned. The former Leeds United man started only two games in the Premier League, and both came after the Premier League title was wrapped up.

After the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to FC Barcelona, it was expected that Phillips could finally get first-team minutes at the Etihad Stadium. However, it is now reported that West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic have both been lined up as replacements for Gundogan this summer. It would only mean that Phillips would fall even further down the pecking order and would have a decision to make this summer.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has been a huge fan of Phillips since his time in the Premier League with Chelsea. If the German cannot secure Phillips' transfer, he will turn his attention to Ibrahim Sangare of PSV Eindhoven. Phillips opened the scoring in the Euro qualifier against North Macedonia. With the Euros approaching fast, the England International would like to get more first-team minutes to maintain his spot in the first team for England.

Bayern Munich have already secured Konrad Laimer as a free agent from RB Leipzig, and now Tuchel wants further reinforcements in midfield. The former PSG manager is aware of how disastrous the previous campaign was for the Bavarians despite landing the Bundesliga title on the final day against Borussia Dortmund.