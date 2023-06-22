You won’t find many players with a bigger trophy cabinet than Mateo Kovacic. Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City has habitually signed top potentials. However, it looks like they have changed their model to signing experienced players.

Kovacic has already experienced the highs with Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Croatia National Team. He has won four Champions League titles, one Europa League, and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies. Moreover, he has picked up a silver medal for Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

Although he’s not the most attractive name in the transfer market, he is exactly the kind of player Manchester City needs right now. According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ilkay Gundogan is ready to become a Barcelona player as a free agent. Despite the Treble winners trying to make him stay, they couldn’t agree on a two-year deal with the Germany International.

With Gundogan leaving, Guardiola is in need of an experienced midfielder. He needs a midfielder who can play box-to-box, intercept play, go forward and maintain discipline. Gundogan was a player that ticked all these boxes. Although he struggled in his first season at the Etihad Stadium, he went on to become one of the most important players for Manchester City. He scored six goals in his last seven games for the club, including a brace against Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

When City were discussing his replacements, Jude Bellingham was the obvious choice. However, the England international had already decided to join Real Madrid. However, Kovacic can be a decent alternative for Guardiola’s men. With an evaluation of £25m, he can give Manchester City three to four seasons. It will eventually give Guardiola time to find other replacements in the middle of the park.