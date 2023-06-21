Ilkay Gundogan is officially property of FC Barcelona after the club finalized his signing from Manchester City on Wednesday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player,” Romano wrote. “It's [a] done deal, signed [a] few minutes ago. Gundogan has agreed [to] a two year deal valid until June 2025 with option for [a] further year.”

Gundogan will officially become a free agent on June 30 once his Manchester city contract expires, and it seems as though he chose Spain over an offer from Arsenal and one to remain with Man City.

Pep Guardiola recently admitted he “wishes” that Gundogan would remain in Manchester, but that does not seem to be the case.

Barcelona sent their director of football Mateu Alemany to Munich to discuss the details with Gundogan, per Mundo Deportivo, and it looks like the move worked. The 32-year-old played for Germany in their surprise 2-0 defeat against Colombia on Tuesday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barcelona has made it clear that they feel they will face no issues in registering the Treble-winning midfielder as soon as he agrees to join, which happened on Wednesday.

First-team coach Xavi has also reportedly had conversations with Gundogan, convincing him that Barcelona is the perfect destination at this point in his career.

Although greater financial packages were offered with Man City and Arsenal, the German wishes for a future with the Spanish club.

All roads point to Ilkay Gundogan suiting up for FC Barcelona next season as they attempt to run it back as La Liga champions.