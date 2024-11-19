There has been speculation that Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City next summer, but that won't be the case.

The Spanish manager has agreed to a new one-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad for the 2025-26 campaign, per The Athletic's Sam Lee. There is also an option for a further year if Guardiola desires.

Guardiola's current contract was set to expire in June. This new deal will be announced later this week. The gaffer has been a mainstay for the Cityzens for nearly a decade since taking over in 2016. He's won 18 trophies in total, including six Premier League titles and the club's first-ever Champions League trophy in 2023, beating Inter Milan in the showpiece.

The 53-year-old previously spent stints in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich before taking his talents to England. Under Guardiola, Manchester City has turned into a global powerhouse and remains one of the strongest clubs in the world.

For the first time in Guardiola's career at City, the reigning EPL champions lost four games in a row across all competitions before the international break. Guardiola sees it as a challenge to improve:

“It is a tough challenge, but I am here,” Guardiola said after the third of those losses, the 4-1 defeat at Sporting in the Champions League. “It will be a tough season — we knew that from the start. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it.”

Manchester City is currently second in the Premier League table with a 7-2-2 record, sitting five points behind first-place Liverpool. There's no questioning Guardiola is one of the best managers around and the fact that he's still committed to greatness in Manchester is a good sign for the club.

The Cityzens return to action on Saturday against Tottenham on home soil.