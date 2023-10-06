Manchester City‘s prolific striker Erling Haaland has given fans a glimpse into his unique mindset on the pitch, describing himself as a “zombie” when it comes to goal-scoring, reported by GOAL. Despite his youth, Haaland has already made a massive impact in the Premier League, netting an incredible 44 goals in just 42 appearances since his move to England.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Haaland explained his goal-scoring addiction, stating, “I can drop in and touch the ball a couple of times but I am just kind of walking around, standing up there, making movements in my own world and not kind of… it’s difficult to explain. I go out of my body and become a zombie.”

Haaland's ability to focus intensely, waiting for the right moment to strike, has earned him praise from peers and managers alike. Despite his remarkable goal-scoring prowess, Haaland humbly addressed the possibility of breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League all-time scoring record of 260 goals. Although he's currently 216 goals away from the mark, Haaland didn't rule out the possibility, especially considering his contract with Manchester City, which still has nearly four years remaining.

With a mix of confidence and humility, Haaland expressed, “How long is my contract? Three years and 10 months (left)? So, there is still time to do it, no?” When questioned about achieving the feat within such a short period, he replied, “I didn’t say that!… But if I will still be 15 years longer in England then why not? We will see.”

As Erling Haaland prepares for City's upcoming clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more of his goal-scoring magic, showcasing the extraordinary talent that has earned him accolades and admiration from across the football world.