Erling Haaland has given fans an inside look into the intense yet motivating atmosphere at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, reported by GOAL . The Norwegian striker, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, revealed Guardiola's no-nonsense approach, emphasizing the manager's demand for unwavering focus during training sessions.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Haaland shared Guardiola's candid warning before he signed with the club: “‘I don’t care what you do, do whatever you want. But when you have me on the (training) pitch you have to be focused. If not, I will smash you!’” Guardiola's emphasis on concentration and commitment in training has been a driving force behind City's remarkable success.

Haaland highlighted the team's unique approach, balancing intense training with relaxation off the pitch. He praised City's ability to manage pressure, emphasizing the importance of focusing during training sessions and then unwinding afterward. According to Haaland, this approach, instilled by Guardiola, has played a significant role in the team's achievements, fostering a culture of development and success.

What's next for Manchester City?

Manchester City, coming off a surprising defeat to Wolves, is gearing up for a high-stakes clash against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. As Erling Haaland continues to shine on the pitch, his insights into Guardiola's coaching style offer a glimpse into the dedication and discipline driving City's pursuit of excellence. Fans can expect a spirited performance from City as they aim to bounce back from their recent setback and maintain their position as one of the Premier League's top contenders.