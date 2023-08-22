Manchester City‘s manager, Pep Guardiola, will be temporarily absent from his coaching duties after undergoing emergency surgery for a severe back issue, reported by goal.com. The 52-year-old Spaniard had been grappling with persistent back pain and sought treatment in Barcelona after City's recent Premier League victory over Newcastle.

As a result of the surgery, Guardiola will be sidelined for Manchester City's next two fixtures against Sheffield United and Fulham. During his absence, his assistant manager, Juanma Lillo, will oversee the team's training sessions and lead the squad on match days.

The club officially confirmed Guardiola's situation in a statement, explaining that the surgery was successful and that he will recuperate and undergo rehabilitation in Barcelona. It is expected that he will return to his managerial responsibilities after the upcoming international break.

Guardiola's absence comes at a time when Manchester City is enjoying a strong start to the 2023-24 season. The club secured the UEFA Super Cup title and recorded victories over Burnley and Newcastle in their opening Premier League matches. Supporters and the team alike will hope for a smooth recovery for Guardiola, who is an influential figure both on and off the field.

While the precise timeline for Pep Guardiola's return remains contingent on his recovery progress, it is anticipated that he will resume his coaching role ahead of Manchester City's clash with West Ham on September 16. The entire Manchester City community is wishing Guardiola a swift recovery and eagerly anticipates his return to the touchline to guide the team to further success.