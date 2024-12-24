ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Manchester City looks to get back to winning as they host Everton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Manchester City-Everton prediction and pick.

Manchester City comes in at 8-3-6 on the year, which places them seventh in the Premier League. Manchester City has struggled as of late. They have lost three straight, including a loss to Juventus in the Champions League. They also have just one win in their last eight Premier League games. In the last game, Manchester City faced Aston Villa. They would be down 1-0 in the 16th minute on a goal from Jhon Duran. Aston Villa would add a second in the second half, and while Phil Foden scored in stoppage time, it would not be enough as Manchester City fell 2-1.

Meanwhile, Everton is 3-7-6 on the year, placing them in 15th in the Premier League. They also have just one win in their last eight Premier League games, but unlike Manchester City, they also have just two losses. In the last game, Everton had a 0-0 draw with Chelsea. It was the fourth time in the last six games that Everton played to a 0-0 draw.

Since the 2000-01 season, Manchester City and Everton have faced 49 times. Manchester City has 25 wins, while Everton has 15 and there have been nine draws. Last season, Manchester City took both fixtures, winning 3-1 on the road, and 2-0 at home. Everton last beat Manchester City in January 2017.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has shown they have the firepower to score well. They are scoring 1.61 goals per game over 17 games in the Premier League this year. Manchester City has scored goals in 15 of 17 EPL matches this year. They also score better at home this year. Manchester City has scored 16 goals over eight fixtures at home, scoring in seven of the eight games. Further, in the seven games they have scored in, they have scored in the first half of all of them, averaging 1.38 goals per game in the first half at home.

Manchester City is led by Erling Haaland. He has scored 13 goals on the year on an expected 13.1 goals this year and has also added an assist this year. Josko Gvardiol is also playing well this year. Gvardiol has scored four times this year, on a just 1.7 expected goal. Further, Kevin De Bruyne, who could be on the move after the season, has scored twice and added two assists this year. Also, with two goals and two assists this year, is Jeremy Doku, who has been primarily coming off the bench this year.

Manchester City is allowing 1.47 goals per game this year. That goes up slightly at home this year, giving up 1.5 goals per game at home. Ederson is expected to be in goal for Manchester City. He has stopped 28 of 46 shots on target.

Why Everton Will Win

Everton, in Premier League play, is scoring 0.88 goals per game this year, and have scored in seven of 16 fixtures this year. They have also scored in just three of eight away games this year, scoring just 0.63 goals per game on the road in EPL play.

Dwight McNeil has been the top scorer for Everton. He has scored three times on an expected .9 goals this year. Further, he has added three assists this year. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored twice this year, with an assist. Still, that is on an expected 4.4 goals. Calvert-Lewis has been the top man in producing chances, having 14 shots on target this year.

Everton has been solid on defense overall. They have conceded 21 goals in 16 Premier League games on the year, with 13 of the 21 goals conceded on the road. Still, the defense has improved from the start of the year. In the last ten games, they have given up just six goals. Four of those came in one game, as they fell to Manchester United. Further, they have seven clean sheets in that time. All seven of them belong to Jordan Pickford, who has stopped 43 of 65 shots on target.

Final Manchester City-Everton Prediction & Pick

Manchester City is struggling, but they are the better team in this one. The question is whether or not they will score. In their last eight Premier League games, they have nine goals, but they have been the victim of a clean sheet twice and scored just one goal in four of them. With the Everton defense playing great, expect a lower-scoring game.

Final Manchester City-Everton Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-174)