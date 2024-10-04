ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Manchester City will battle Fulham this weekend in some English Premier League action. We're live from Etihad Stadium and sharing our Premier League odds series while making a Manchester City-Fulham prediction and pick.

Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in its last matchup. Significantly, Josko Gvardiol tallied a goal to give Manchester City its only score. Goalkeeper Ederson made two saves.

Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 in its last match. Ultimately, the Cottagers got its only goal from Raul Jimenez in the 51st minute and it was all they needed.

‘Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Manchester City-Fulham Odds

Manchester City: -470

Fulham: +1100

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 goals: -239

Under 2.5 goals: +174

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Fulham

Time: 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Manchester City Will Win

Who can stop these guys? Manchester City is second in the Premier League in goals and the best in shot chances. Additionally, they are fifth in goals inside the box and fifth in tallies outside the box. Manchester City ranks last in tackles and blocks. However, this stat is inflated because they have possessed the ball so much they haven't needed to defend that much.

You cannot talk about Manchester City without talking about Erling Holand. Amazingly, he has continued to set the Premier League on fire with a league-leading 10 goals. Everything he has touched has turned into gold, and he is one of the main reasons why Manchester City is having such a good season. Ultimately, he keeps finding ways to get loose on the pitch and score goals.

Mateo Kovacio has also been good, with one goal. Likewise, Bernardo Silva has been good at distributing, with two assists. Jack Grealish has tallied an assist.

This offense is so good because they always have the ball. Amazingly, they have a league-leading 62.6 percent possession rate. It's easier to score when you always have the ball, and Manchester City has done a good job at that.

The defense has not had to do much work. Moreover, goalkeeper Ederson has had 10 saves and produced two clean sheets. Expect Ederson to be ready for whatever comes his way, as he protects the Manchester City side.

Manchester City will win this match if they continue to dominate the possession rate. Then, the defense must once again play tight against their opponent and not let Fulham have any chance.

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham has tallied eight goals, which puts them at 1oth in the Premier League. Furthermore, they are fifth in shot chances. While Fulham is 10th in goals inside the box, they have yet to score outside the box. Also, Fulham is 13th in tackles and blocks.

Jimenez leads the team in goal-scoring. So far, he has tallied three goals and will look to add to the stat sheet as he comes into this one. Alex Iwobi will try to add more to his stats. Ultimately, he has one goal and one assist. Adama Traore has also been solid, with one goal and two assists. Likewise, Reiss Nelson has tallied a goal and is looking for more.

The defense has its work cut out for it against the best offense in the Premier League. Still, they have the pedigree to shock people. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has delivered, with 15 saves and two clean sheets. Thus, if anyone can have a big match and deliver, it's him.

Fulham will win this match if they can find a way to attain possession early. Then, they will need to avoid giving Manchester City too much possession.

Final Manchester City-Fulham Prediction & Pick

Manchester City has won 21 matches in this series, with Fulham taking six and the other six resulting in a draw. Last season, Manchester City defeated Fulham 4-0 on the road and 5-1 at home. The teams have combined for over 2.5 goals in their past five Premier League matches. Overall, Manchester City has won 16 matches in a row against Fulham. Remarkably, Fulham has not beaten Manchester City since April 12, 2009. That is currently the longest streak in the Premier League. Fulham also have not won their last 18 matches away from home against Manchester City,

This should be a fun game. However, it does not mean it will be competitive. Manchester City just looks too good in all aspects of the game, and Fulham is simply not there yet. Moreover, they have some of the best strikers in the world, and they will be ready for this one. Expect Manchester City to win this and for both teams to go over 2.5 goals.

Final Manchester City-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-470), Over 2.5 goals (-239)