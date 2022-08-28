Manchester United is in the final stages of completing the highly-coveted signing of Ajax superstar Antony. The Brazilian winger had been angling for a move to reunite with former skipper Erik Ten Hag in the Premier League, but Ajax refused to let him leave, at least until Manchester United came back with a bid worth $100 million. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United is preparing the final paperwork for Antony to sign on what is anticipated to be a five-year contract which will expire in 2027, including an option for a one-year extension in 2028.

The final details and structure of the contract are still being worked out, but it’s expected to cost Manchester United around $100 million to bring Antony to Old Trafford. The player had made his intentions of moving to United clear, and was even willing to hold out of training in order to get his wish.

While Ajax resisted as long as they could, it became clear that Antony did not have a future in the Eredivisie, and they agreed to fulfill his request by accepting Manchester United’s latest terms.

Antony is now the second Ajax player to follow Ten Hag to the Premier League, as Manchester United has splashed out more than $150 million on the signings of Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

Last year during Ajax’s Eredivise-winning campaign, Antony featured in 23 matches, starting 21. He scored 8 goals and added 4 assists in league play, and added 2 goals and 5 assists in seven matches in the Champions League.

While he won’t be featuring in Europe’s biggest competition this season, he’ll hope to help bring Manchester United back to the Champions League with a strong showing in the 2022-23 Europa League.