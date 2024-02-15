Manchester United has come under fire for a social media post commemorating Christian Eriksen's 32nd birthday

Manchester United has come under fire for a social media post commemorating Christian Eriksen‘s 32nd birthday, reported by GOAL. The caption, “more life,” accompanied by an image of the Premier League midfielder, triggered confusion and criticism from fans. This reaction stemmed from the memory of Eriksen's harrowing experience when he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 group-stage match against Finland.

The comments section of the Instagram post quickly filled with fans expressing their perplexity and disapproval. Some labeled the caption as the “worst of all time,” while others questioned the choice of words, stating, “What the hell is that caption?” and “Naaah Wtf is that caption!”

The controversy arises from Eriksen's cardiac arrest in June 2021, which led to concerns about his future in football. After receiving an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, Eriksen made a comeback with Brentford in January 2022 before joining Manchester United in the summer of the same year. The post might have made a comment on that, which is definietly puzzling the fans.

Despite the attention garnered by the post, Eriksen faces the challenge of securing a spot in manager Erik ten Hag's starting XI. With limited appearances in the 2023-24 Premier League season, the Danish midfielder may contemplate his future in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, he remains under contract with Old Trafford until at least 2025.

The social media backlash reflects the sensitivity of the caption, given Christian Eriksen's remarkable journey back to the football field after a life-threatening incident. As the discussions continue, Manchester United grapples with the aftermath of a seemingly inappropriate birthday tribute.