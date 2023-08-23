Following Manchester United‘s decision to cut ties with forward Mason Greenwood, former footballer Chris Sutton has weighed in, reported by goal.com. He suggested that it will be challenging for Greenwood to continue his career in England due to the circumstances surrounding his departure from the club.

Greenwood's journey with Manchester United took a dramatic turn after the club's internal investigation concluded, leading to the decision not to bring him back into the fold. The player's arrest in January 2022 on suspicion of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as his subsequent suspension by the club, sparked significant controversy. Although he was charged, those charges were dropped later due to changes in evidence and witness testimony.

The decision not to reinstate Greenwood reportedly came after strong opposition from fans and media, and even prompted discussions about the future of Chief Executive Richard Arnold within the club. Notably, former footballer Gary Neville criticized the club's handling of the situation.

Sutton, speaking to the Daily Mail, indicated that Manchester United made the appropriate decision given the circumstances. He also expressed his belief that returning to professional football in England will be extremely challenging for Greenwood due to the intense scrutiny and pressure he would face. Sutton stated that Greenwood might need to consider restarting his career abroad to find the environment necessary for his career recovery.

While acknowledging Greenwood's talent, Sutton emphasized that the player has made significant mistakes that need to be addressed. He noted that repairing his career will require taking small steps and urged Greenwood to find the right path forward.

The controversy surrounding Mason Greenwood's situation highlights the complex issues related to personal conduct and the broader impact on a player's career trajectory. The situation underscores the importance of personal responsibility, club decisions, and the potential long-term consequences of one's actions in the world of professional sports.