Manchester United‘s rising star, Amad Diallo, has quashed rumors of a potential January departure, asserting his commitment to the Red Devils and expressing eagerness to contribute significantly at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL.

Having recuperated from a serious knee injury suffered during pre-season, Diallo, the Ivory Coast international, has emerged as a subject of loan speculation in the ongoing January transfer window. Previous talks hinted at a return to the Championship, where he previously impressed during a stint with Sunderland.

Despite the chatter surrounding a possible loan move, Diallo has demonstrated resilience in his recovery and is resolute about leaving a lasting impact in Manchester. In a statement to United Review, he declared, “Now I’ve come in with more belief and with the desire to help the team as I’ve always wanted to do, and I want to continue on this path. Whenever the coach calls me up or sends me on the pitch, I want to be always present to help the team.”

The 21-year-old made a notable return to action as a substitute in a clash against Nottingham Forest at the close of 2023. Diallo, who hails from Africa, emphasized the significance of playing at Old Trafford, expressing his heartfelt connection to the iconic stadium: “It’s every child’s dream and every football player’s dream to play at Old Trafford, and especially for me: I was born in Africa, and I used to watch matches at Old Trafford on the telly, and now to find myself playing on that pitch is something really special for me, and I want to savor every minute.”

With 10 appearances for Manchester United and a Europa League goal in his debut campaign, Amad Diallo eyes increased playing time, especially with Antony facing challenges and Jadon Sancho returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan. Amid financial constraints in the winter window, opportunities may arise for Diallo to showcase his talent and contribute to United's success.