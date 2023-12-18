In a crucial showdown against Liverpool, Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana played a vital role in securing a goalless draw

In a crucial showdown against Liverpool, Manchester United‘s goalkeeper Andre Onana played a vital role in securing a goalless draw, making eight saves and clinching his sixth Premier League clean sheet of the season, tying with Jordan Pickford, reported by GOAL. Despite the commendable defensive effort, Onana emphasizes the need for Manchester United to elevate their standards and strive for victory in every match.

Speaking to MUTV, Onana asserted, “We are Manchester United, we are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and against every opponent we play, we want to win. We got one point, we fought together, showed a lot of character, a lot of personality, but it's not enough. We have to try to win the game. Unfortunately, we didn't. We have to put the standard higher. Doesn't matter who we play, we have to go to win.”

The draw holds significant importance for the Red Devils, particularly as they aim to overcome the recent setback of finishing fourth in their Champions League group. Currently sitting in seventh place, five points adrift of the Champions League spot, Manchester United is eager to rebound from their European disappointment.

Looking ahead, Andre Onana and his teammates are gearing up for their next challenge on Saturday, December 23, against David Moyes' West Ham. With aspirations to climb the Premier League table, they aim to secure a crucial victory and surpass Newcastle United in the standings. The upcoming match presents an opportunity for Manchester United to showcase their resilience and determination as they strive for success in the league.