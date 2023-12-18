After Liverpool vs Manchester United, post-match tensions flared as Virgil van Dijk confronted United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana

In a showdown that ended in a goalless draw between Liverpool and Manchester United, post-match tensions flared as Virgil van Dijk confronted United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, accusing him of deliberate time-wasting tactics. Despite Onana's stellar performance, making eight crucial saves at Anfield, Van Dijk was visibly displeased and took the opportunity to express his frustration to the goalkeeper in the tunnel after the game.

Reportedly, Virgil Van Dijk remarked, “Because of you, we only played a half-hour game,” according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook. However, Andre Onana, known for his composed demeanor, responded with a cheeky smile, seemingly brushing off the accusation and maintaining a calm stance in the face of the confrontation.

While the draw didn't particularly favor either side, Manchester United would likely have welcomed a point at Anfield, especially considering Liverpool's dominance in the shot count. Liverpool recorded an impressive 34 attempts with 13 shots on target, while United managed only a single shot on goal, testing Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson.

What's next for Liverpool in the Premier League?

As a consequence of the draw, Liverpool ceded their position at the top of the Premier League table to Arsenal, who secured a 2-0 victory against Brighton earlier on the same Sunday. Looking ahead, Liverpool has a chance to reclaim the top spot when they square off against Arsenal at Anfield on the upcoming Saturday. It's worth noting that key players, including Van Dijk, might be rested for this crucial fixture, given Liverpool's impending Carabao Cup clash against West Ham scheduled for Wednesday.