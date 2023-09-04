Manchester United‘s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has made a surprising return from international retirement, reported by goal.com. He will represent the Cameroon national team in their upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Burundi on September 12.

Onana's retirement from international football came after a dispute with Cameroon's national team head coach, Rigobert Song, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After featuring in Cameroon's World Cup opener against Switzerland, Onana was dropped from the starting lineup for the next match against Serbia. Following this, the talented goalkeeper left the national team camp and subsequently announced his international retirement at the age of just 26.

However, in a recent statement, Onana expressed his unyielding love for his homeland, Cameroon, and his unwavering desire to represent his country. He cited recent trials marked by “injustice and manipulation” but declared that his commitment to Cameroon remains intact.

Onana's statement read, “My desire to represent my country has never wavered since my youth, and this aspiration remains an inseparable part of my identity.”

His return to international duty is seen as a significant boost for Cameroon, who are vying to secure qualification for the African Cup of Nations. If they succeed, Onana's availability for Cameroon during the AFCON in January could result in him missing up to four Premier League matches for Manchester United.

United fans will be watching closely as Andre Onana dons the national team jersey once more, eager to see how he performs on the international stage after his brief retirement. His decision to return to the national team underscores his strong attachment to his country and his commitment to contributing to its footballing success.