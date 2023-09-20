Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has shed light on his on-field dispute with defender Harry Maguire during a pre-season friendly match against Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, reported by GOAL. The incident had generated significant attention, and Onana has now clarified the situation.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, Onana stated, “Harry’s a very good guy, I have a good relationship with him, I spoke to him this morning before we took off.”

Regarding the altercation, Onana emphasized that such incidents are not uncommon in football and that they do not affect the relationships between players off the pitch. “What happened there was done straight after the game. I don’t think we have to give too much weight to what happened. We are big guys, and what happened on the pitch stays on the pitch. We have a good relationship.”

During the pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund, Harry Maguire faced pressure from Dortmund players, which led to Andre Onana's passionate reaction. Although Manchester United lost the friendly 3-2, Onana clarified that such incidents are part of the game.

Manchester United has faced a challenging start to the Premier League season, currently sitting in 13th place after five games. After a recent loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, the team is now focused on regaining momentum in the Champions League, with a match against Harry Kane and Bayern Munich on the horizon.

Following their European fixture, Manchester United faces a quick turnaround as they return to Premier League action against Burnley on Saturday. Despite the early-season setbacks, the team remains determined to achieve success both domestically and in Europe under the leadership of manager Erik ten Hag.