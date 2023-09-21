Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana shouldered the blame for his team's Champions League defeat vs Bayern Munich, acknowledging his glaring error that contributed to the 4-3 loss, reported by GOAL.

In the clash at the Allianz Arena, Onana's mishap marred what was otherwise a promising start by Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. Onana's misfortune occurred just before the half-hour mark when he faced a shot from Leroy Sane. However, the Cameroonian goalkeeper faltered and inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net, altering the course of the game. Bayern Munich subsequently extended their lead with a goal from Serge Gnabry before half-time.

Despite Manchester United's spirited efforts, including goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro, they were unable to salvage a point. Harry Kane and teenager Mathys Tel added to the scoreline, securing a 4-3 victory for Bayern Munich.

Following the match, a distraught Onana took full responsibility for the loss, stating, “I'm the one who let the team down. The team were good, I think because of me we didn't win the game. This is the life of a goalkeeper. It was the key point. I have to learn from it, be strong, move on.”

Onana, who made a high-profile move to Manchester United from Inter during the summer, is now facing significant pressure, having conceded 14 goals in just six matches. His early performances have raised concerns due to several costly errors, with his latest mishap intensifying scrutiny on his performances.

Despite the setback, Andre Onana is determined to bounce back and make amends. He is keen to prove himself and rectify his start at Manchester United, which he admitted was not up to his standards. The goalkeeper will have an opportunity for redemption when Manchester United faces Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, and he will be eager to put in a strong performance to regain the trust of fans and teammates alike.