Manchester United‘s Andre Onana has offered a candid assessment of the season, acknowledging the team's struggles for consistency under manager Erik ten Hag, reported by GOAL. Despite familiar challenges, the Red Devils have shown signs of improvement, going unbeaten in 2024 and clinching victories in their last five matches across all competitions.

The recent success has ignited hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League and potential FA Cup glory. After a hard-fought 2-1 win against Luton, Onana stressed the importance of staying grounded and united. The Cameroonian goalkeeper emphasized the need for collective support during both good and bad moments, cautioning against complacency.

Onana stated, “You know we have to be together in good and bad moments. We have to help each other even when things are not going good. But what we are doing now is very nice and it's the way we have to follow. We have to continue like this because we have done nothing. We didn't do anything spectacular. Yet now we have to continue winning games, and that is the main thing. We have to try to win against every opponent and especially the next game is another final for us.”

Rasmus Hojlund's early brace against Luton made Premier League history, contributing to the team's growing confidence. Onana highlighted the significance of the win, especially in the fight for a top-four spot. He expressed joy and motivation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining unity within the squad.

As Manchester United aims for a sixth consecutive victory, hosting Fulham on Saturday, Andre Onana anticipates a challenging contest. The 27-year-old goalkeeper has overcome scrutiny of his own form, justifying the trust placed in him by manager Ten Hag and the club's board. The upcoming matches will be crucial in determining the Red Devils' success this season, and Onana remains focused on contributing to the team's pursuit of consistent victories.