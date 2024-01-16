Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana fuming after being excluded from Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Guinea

Manchester United‘s goalkeeper Andre Onana found himself on the sidelines and fuming after being excluded from Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Guinea, raising questions about his purpose in making a swift journey to join the national squad, reported by GOAL.

Despite featuring for Manchester United in a Premier League clash against Tottenham, Onana immediately embarked on a journey to the Ivory Coast to join Cameroon for the AFCON campaign. However, his efforts were in vain as he was left out of the matchday squad by head coach Rigobert Song for the opening game against Guinea in Yamoussoukro.

Onana's frustration reportedly escalated, and he sought an explanation from the coaching staff, expressing his discontent: “If I wasn't going to play or make the team, then why did I come here on a private jet?” Former Liverpool and Senegal star El Hadji Diouf intervened to calm the situation.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper's strained relationship with Song dates back to the 2022 World Cup, where Onana was sent home. Despite initially announcing his international retirement, Onana reversed the decision to participate in AFCON 2024. However, the disappointment of being sidelined in the opening fixture adds another layer to the complex dynamics between the goalkeeper and the coaching staff.

With Cameroon securing a 1-1 draw in their first game, Andre Onana faces the challenge of convincing Song that he deserves a spot in the upcoming match against Senegal. The Manchester United shot-stopper aims to overcome his recent struggles in form and contribute to Cameroon's quest for success in the continental tournament.