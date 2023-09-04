Martin Odegaard expressed his joy following Arsenal‘s sensational comeback victory over Manchester United on Sunday, reported by goal.com. The Arsenal captain played a pivotal role in the match, scoring the opening goal just a minute after Marcus Rashford had given United the lead. In injury time, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus netted a goal each to secure a dramatic win for the Gunners.

Odegaard was particularly pleased to see Jesus score the winner and praised the team's extraordinary effort in the closing moments of the game. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Odegaard said, “It was mad. I don't know what happened, but Gabi [Jesus] did so well in the end and scored a great goal, and we got the win. All the games are like this now, and you have to be prepared to play 100, 105, and 110 minutes. We did great, and I am very pleased to win.”

Odegaard has seamlessly continued his impressive form from last season, already finding the back of the net twice in four Premier League appearances for Arsenal. His contribution to the team's success underscores his importance to the Gunners' midfield.

With the international break looming, Martin Odegaard will now shift his focus to representing Norway in a friendly match against Jordan on September 7. His stellar performances for both club and country have established him as a key figure in the world of football, and Arsenal fans will be eager to see him maintain his exceptional form as the season progresses.

The thrilling victory over Manchester United is sure to boost Arsenal's morale as they aim to build on this momentum and continue their ascent up the Premier League table in the coming weeks.