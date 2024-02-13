Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a goal-scoring sensation, finding the net in five consecutive games

In a remarkable twist for Manchester United, Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a goal-scoring sensation, finding the back of the net in five consecutive league games, reported by GOAL. The Danish striker, who initially faced challenges in front of goal with a goalless streak in his first 14 Premier League appearances, has experienced a resurgence, and intriguingly, a “long conversation” with Manchester United legend Robin van Persie seems to have played a crucial role.

Hojlund's scoring spree is a testament to the impact of mentorship, as he sought advice from none other than Van Persie, who made a return to Carrington last week to undergo a course as part of his UEFA Pro License procedure. The 21-year-old forward's recent form has been nothing short of impressive, with a notable goal against Aston Villa showcasing his newfound prowess.

Despite encountering initial struggles in the Premier League, Hojlund demonstrated consistency in the Champions League, scoring five times in six matches, even though Manchester United exited in the group stage. The young striker's growth and recent success underline the positive influence of seasoned players like Van Persie, offering valuable insights and guidance.

As Manchester United prepares for their upcoming Premier League clash against Luton Town, Rasmus Hojlund's goal-scoring streak adds an exciting dimension to Erik ten Hag's side, aiming to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions. The narrative of Hojlund's evolution becomes a compelling storyline in Manchester United's season, emphasizing the significant role played by experienced figures within the club.