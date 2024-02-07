Football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reign supreme on the 2024 Football Instagram rich list

With an astounding 617.2 million followers on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo secures the top spot, earning an impressive £1,537,855 ($1,960,000) per post. Following closely is long-time rival Lionel Messi, who commands £1,239,794 ($1,580,000) for each post on the platform, according to Football's Finest.

In the third position is Kylian Mbappe, with earnings reaching approximately £277,532 ($353,423) per post. The list takes an interesting turn as Arsenal and England's young talent Bukayo Saka surprisingly claims the fourth spot, boasting 5.8 million followers and earnings of £233,756 ($297,600) per post.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah secures the fifth position, adding to the star-studded lineup of footballers dominating the Instagram rich list. Meanwhile, prolific Manchester City striker Erling Haaland grabs the eighth spot, showcasing his rising influence both on and off the pitch.

The list also features other football luminaries like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Kevin De Bruyne, highlighting the financial impact of their social media presence. Despite entering the twilight of their careers, Messi and Ronaldo continue to be forces to reckon with, not just on the field but also in the realm of social media.

In upcoming matches, Messi is set to showcase his skills for Inter Miami against Newell's Old Boys on February 16 in a pre-season friendly, while the 39-year-old Ronaldo is gearing up for action with Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal on Thursday. The football world eagerly watches as these legends continue to leave an indelible mark on the sport and online platforms alike.

