Discover Bruno Fernandes' endorsement and Manchester United's pursuit of Benfica's rising talent, Joao Neves.

Manchester United's quest to secure the services of Benfica's rising star, Joao Neves, has gained momentum, with Bruno Fernandes publicly expressing admiration for the talented teenager. In a candid statement to @sporttvportugal, Fernandes praised Neves' remarkable abilities and hinted at the prospect of seeing the young sensation join the ranks at Old Trafford.

Fernandes conveyed his earnest desire, stating, “I would love to have him at United; he has top quality! But it’s João's choice… He’s a great player, but it depends on the coach's ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else.”

The 19-year-old Neves has been on Manchester United's radar since June, with the club closely monitoring his progress at Benfica. His swift integration into Benfica's senior squad has left a lasting impression, prompting accolades from fans who have likened his playing style to that of the revered Bruno Fernandes, elevating Neves to a player of considerable interest.

Having made his international debut alongside Fernandes in a Euro 2024 qualifier for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Neves has swiftly carved a path onto the international stage. This swift rise to prominence has not gone unnoticed, with several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus, expressing keen interest in acquiring his signature.

Despite United's strong pursuit, Benfica remains firm in their stance, indicating a lack of urgency to part ways with the talented midfielder. Neves' commitment to his current club was solidified with a recently inked contract extension until 2028, featuring an eye-watering release clause of £103m, signaling a formidable hurdle for any potential suitors.

The allure of the ‘next Bruno Fernandes' has cast a spotlight on Neves, igniting speculation about his future destination. Amidst swirling transfer rumors, Manchester United persists in their pursuit, keen on securing Neves' talents and potentially witnessing his evolution as part of their squad, adding depth and vibrancy to their midfield.