Published November 16, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After his recent public callout of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, claiming the the club betrayed him, Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the receiving end of a heavy backlash. Now, former Chelsea player Craig Burley continues the criticisms on the Portuguese star as he continues to be a “problem.”

Speaking on ESPN, Burley shared the root cause of Ronaldo’s frustrations, pointing out that the star striker cannot accept he’s no longer the same player he used to be.

“He can’t handle the fact that he’s now a squad player at Man United,” Burley said.

The former Scotland international also handed Cristiano Ronaldo a harsh reality check, noting that even if Manchester United grant him permission to move elsewhere, it would be hard for him to find a Champions League-contending team that would want him on their squad. Not with him turning 38 really soon and potentially becoming a major headache for bosses and their clubs.

“Who out there wants a 38-year-old problem?” Burley added.

Ronaldo’s public attack of Manchester United is certainly a dangerous tactic, as he’s basically gambling his future in what seemed to be a bid to get out of Old Trafford. As Burley suggested, his recent drama won’t sit well with other clubs.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the star striker, but it is worth noting that Erik ten Hag has reportedly informed the Red Devils that CR7 shouldn’t be allowed to suit up for the club again.