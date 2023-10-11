David de Gea's return to Manchester has ignited a passionate debate among Manchester United fans. The legendary goalkeeper, who departed the club after 12 illustrious years when his contract expired last summer, caused a stir on social media with his presence back in the city.

De Gea's departure from Old Trafford came after the club declined to trigger an additional year in his contract, seeking to renegotiate a deal with reduced wages instead. Despite his desire to remain at Manchester United, a series of high-profile errors in crucial matches prompted a rethink by manager Erik ten Hag, leading to the acquisition of Andre Onana as the new shot-stopper.

However, Onana's introduction has not been without its challenges, with the goalkeeper making his own share of costly mistakes, contrary to the expectations that he would provide an upgrade over De Gea. This situation has left the Spanish goalkeeper without a club for three months, making him a free agent open to offers.

De Gea's recent Instagram post, depicting him at a padel court in Manchester, has fueled fan speculation about a possible return to the club, at least on a short-term deal until the end of the season. While some argue for his comeback to stabilize the goalkeeping position amid Onana's early struggles, others remain divided.

Although the Daily Mail reports that the Spaniard's return to Manchester is primarily for house-related matters, his presence has not gone unnoticed by fans. Additionally, he has shown his support for Manchester United's Women's team by attending their Women's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Leigh Sports Village.

The debate surrounding David de Gea's return underscores the enduring impact and legacy of the goalkeeper's time at Manchester United, leaving fans to ponder whether his return could solve the club's current goalkeeping predicament.