Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued a stern reminder to goalkeeper Andre Onana that ‘good is not good enough‘ at the club and has stressed the need for greater consistency, reported by GOAL. Onana, who joined United from Inter for £48 million ($58m) in the summer, has had a slow start at Old Trafford, making some costly errors along the way. However, he recently saved a crucial stoppage-time penalty in a Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, showcasing signs of improvement.

Ten Hag emphasized the high expectations at Manchester United, urging Onana to match the club's standards. Despite the progress shown in recent games, Ten Hag insisted that merely being ‘good' is insufficient for a club of United's stature. The team has been grappling with defensive issues, but the recent shut-out against Copenhagen marked a positive turn. Meanwhile, David de Gea's return is swirling around in the football rumors cloud.

United's struggles are not limited to defense; they have faced challenges in front of the goal as well. With just 11 goals scored in nine Premier League matches, United's attacking prowess has come under scrutiny. Ten Hag acknowledged the need for better coordination and finishing, expressing confidence in the players' abilities to score more goals.

The manager's comments come amid ongoing speculation about the potential return of former United goalkeeper David de Gea. As United prepares for a crucial derby clash against Manchester City, Ten Hag's expectations for Onana's performance remain high. The match against City provides an opportunity for United to find their rhythm and ignite their attacking spark, addressing concerns about their goal-scoring record.