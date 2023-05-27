Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek is set to end his torrid tenure at Manchester United this summer. The Dutch midfielder has failed to impress manager Erik ten Hag this summer and is now surplus to requirements.

According to the report from the Sun, the Red Devils are in the race to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. This potential transfer could bring Van de Beek further down in the pecking order.

A Manchester United source told the Sun, “Van de Beek’s career at United has been on a knife-edge for a long time. Some at the club thought it could be rescued by the arrival of Ten Hag, who got the best out of him at Ajax. But it hasn’t worked out that way. Donny hasn’t settled, so he will likely move in the summer to Europe, where he will look to rebuild and then go again.”

The 26-year-old has not featured for United since picking up an injury against Bournemouth in January. The Netherlands International has undergone surgery and will return to first-team action next season.

The former Ajax captain has started training at the AON Training complex but could have already played his last game at Old Trafford. He signed for the club in 2020 but has only made 60 appearances in his Manchester United tenure. In the 2022/23 season, he has only featured in 10 games and has failed to register either a goal or an assist.

When ten Hag became Manchester United manager last summer, there was an expectation that the Dutch manager could save the career of Van de Beek at Old Trafford. Both have worked together at Ajax, and the former Everton loanee was sensational at the Johan Cruyff Arena. However, he has not met expectations and would consider moving elsewhere in the summer.