Manchester United defender Eric Bailly could be on his way to Fulham this window. The Ivory Coast defender was previously linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, but the move collapsed.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Fulham are prepared to land Bailly this summer. Fulham manager Marco Silva likes the player profile. The former Villarreal man is on £80,000-a-week and has entered the last 12 months of his contract at Manchester United. However, he could stay in the Premier League with Fulham lurking.

So far in this window, Silva has seen the arrivals of Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey, and Adama Traore. The former Hull City manager was prepared to sign Fred in this window from Manchester United. However, the Brazilian midfielder refused the move and went to Fernebehace instead. Regardless of where Bailly ends up playing, it is clear that Manchester United will not ask for a high fee as they want to offload him permanently.

The Ivory Coast defender spent the last season on loan at Olympique Marseille but remained sidelined for most of the season due to injury. Erik ten Hag wants to see more sales this week after being denied the chance to sell Harry Maguire this summer. The English defender was on his way to West Ham United this summer, but the move collapsed at the last minute as Maguire refused to agree personal terms with the Hammers.

The Dutchman added Jonny Evans on a short-term deal after his contract expired at Leicester City. Ten Hag said he wants to keep the former Leicester City man for this season.