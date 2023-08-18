Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has assured he has no problems in working with former club captain Harry Maguire in this window. The English defender was on the verge of signing for West Ham United, but the deal eventually collapsed.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, ten Hag was addressing the media before the highly-anticipated match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Dutchman said, “I don't know what happened with Maguire and West Ham. Harry is our player, and I'm happy he's here. We need a good squad”. West Ham manager David Moyes said, “We did make an offer for Harry Maguire, and we haven't been able to take it forward.”

Maguire has had a troubled time at Manchester United since the arrival of Ten Hag as the first-team manager. Last season, the former Leicester City man was removed from the first team due to poor performances. Eventually, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were made first-choice central defenders. By the season's end, ten Hag preferred Luke Shaw as a makeshift central defender ahead of Maguire.

Before the start of this season, ten Hag stripped Maguire from the club captaincy, handing it to Bruno Fernandes. An exit route from West Ham provided him with an opportunity to re-emerge in English football and be eligible for England's squad in the European Championships next year. However, he refused to agree personal terms with the Hammers and insisted on United paying him the remainder of his contract.

With Maguire staying, it is likely that many of Manchester United's supposed transfer targets would be halted, in particular Benjamin Pavard.