Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, is offering support to under-pressure goalkeeper Andre Onana, suggesting that he can draw inspiration from the experiences of iconic former Red Devils goalkeepers Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea. Onana, who joined United from Inter Milan for £47.2 million in July, has faced significant criticism for his performances, with just three clean sheets in 11 games.

Ten Hag recognizes the challenging start Onana has had and the subsequent criticism. He draws parallels with the initial struggles of Schmeichel and De Gea at Manchester United, emphasizing that even these legendary keepers faced difficulties at the start of their Old Trafford careers. Ten Hag believes that knowing this history can instill confidence in Onana, and he is convinced that the 27-year-old will soon show significant improvement.

Acknowledging that every player entering the Premier League requires an integration period, Ten Hag stresses that Onana needs to step up his game. Despite the initial difficulties, he expresses unwavering faith in the goalkeeper's abilities and believes that they will reap the rewards of his potential. The message is clear: Onana will rise to the challenge and provide Manchester United with the performances they expect.

As Manchester United prepares to face Sheffield United, the spotlight remains on Onana, who has a chance to prove his worth and regain the trust of the fans and the manager. The journey of a goalkeeper in the Premier League can be demanding. Still, with determination and support, Andre Onana can follow in the footsteps of the club's goalkeeping legends and make his mark at Old Trafford.