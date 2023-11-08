Manchester United's injury concerns continue as Casemiro and Martinez are set to miss games until Christmas.

Manchester United is facing a challenging period on the injury front, with key players Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez expected to be sidelined until Christmas. The duo's absence adds to the growing list of unavailable players at Old Trafford, leaving manager Erik ten Hag with significant challenges.

Casemiro, who sustained a hamstring injury during the recent Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle, and Martinez, recovering from surgery on a recurring foot problem, are set to miss approximately 10 games across all competitions. These injuries have further exacerbated Manchester United's injury concerns, with long-term absentees like Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, and Amad Diallo, along with Jadon Sancho, who is currently unavailable for disciplinary reasons.

Speaking ahead of their crucial Champions League match against FC Copenhagen, Ten Hag acknowledged the uncertainty of return timelines for injured players. He mentioned, “I have some time schedules, but it's always difficult to expect that because they can have setbacks during rehab periods. Casemiro and Martinez are strong injuries, and I don't expect them back before Christmas.”

Despite these setbacks, there is a glimmer of hope for Manchester United as Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are set to return to the pitch. Rashford, who missed the recent Premier League fixture against Fulham due to a minor knock, is ready to feature, boosting the team's attacking options. Furthermore, Maguire, who underwent concussion protocols after suffering a head injury during the same game, is also cleared to play.

As the holiday season approaches, Manchester United will hope for a swift recovery for Casemiro and Martinez while leaning on the return of Rashford and Maguire to bolster their squad. The club faces a challenging period, and the resilience of their squad will be put to the test as they aim to navigate a crowded fixture list.