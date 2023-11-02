Casemiro's injury absence compounds Manchester United's struggles, as Erik ten Hag grapples with a challenging season.

Casemiro's absence from the recent match against Newcastle, confirmed by Erik ten Hag, has raised concerns for Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder is also expected to miss the upcoming clash against Fulham, adding to the club's challenges in a season of ups and downs.

Erik ten Hag's promising start as Manchester United's manager last season, culminating in a League Cup triumph and a return to the Champions League, has been overshadowed by the club's struggles this season. With five losses in their first ten Premier League matches and an uncertain Champions League journey, questions about his future are arising, drawing parallels to the fates of previous managers.

Ten Hag, like Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before him, began his tenure positively but now faces the challenge of halting the team's downward spiral. If improvements don't materialize, he could soon follow the path of his predecessors out of Old Trafford.

Casemiro, who played a vital role under Ten Hag last season, has faced disciplinary issues with crucial red cards. Still, he also scored the decisive goal in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United, ending the club's trophy drought. However, this season, his form has waned despite scoring four goals. His midfield performances have raised concerns, and alongside Lisandro Martinez, he appears to lack match fitness.

In addition to Casemiro's absence, Manchester United has grappled with injuries to key players such as Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Raphael Varane, further complicating their campaign.

As the club strives to overcome its current challenges, Ten Hag's ability to address the team's issues and steer them towards a more successful trajectory remains in question. With previous managers facing similar struggles at Old Trafford, the pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to turn the tide and restore the club to its former glory.