Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has delivered a frank message to young winger Alejandro Garnacho, cautioning the 19-year-old that his earlier performances this season fell short of the club's expectations, reported by GOAL.

Garnacho, who made his third start of the season against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, recently found the back of the net, marking his first goal of the campaign. The highly-rated teenager initially started the opening two Premier League games but found himself on the bench for subsequent fixtures. This decision came amid an ongoing public dispute between Ten Hag and fellow winger Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag, who had publicly called out Sancho for his performances, responded to Garnacho's goal by highlighting the winger's inconsistent form at the beginning of the season. The manager emphasized that Garnacho needed to raise his level of play, asserting that his early contributions were not deemed sufficient.

However, Ten Hag also acknowledged Garnacho's potential, noting that he is a constant threat on the field, even when not at his best. He encouraged the young talent to focus on improving his defensive work and positioning, suggesting that these aspects would lead to more decisive moments in games.

Erik ten Hag's warning to Garnacho comes as part of a broader effort to push the young winger to reach his full potential. Although Garnacho is well-liked by fans and teammates alike, the manager expects consistent high-level performances from him.

As Manchester United prepares to face Crystal Palace once more in the Premier League this weekend, it remains to be seen how Alejandro Garnacho will respond to the manager's challenge and whether he can continue to make an impact on the field.