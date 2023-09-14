Manchester United finds themselves in a challenging situation with the recent accusations against Brazilian winger Antony, reported by GOAL. As the club navigates a turbulent start to the Premier League season, they are also dealing with an injury crisis and damage to their image following the handling of the Mason Greenwood situation. The accusations against Antony, which he vehemently denies, have added to the club's woes and raised questions about how they handle serious allegations against their players.

Manager Erik ten Hag now faces the absence of Antony, a player he pushed the club to sign for £85 million ($106 million) just over a year ago. Despite not registering a goal or assist this season, Antony's defensive contributions have been highly valued by Ten Hag, and he started all four of United's Premier League games. However, his absence opens up opportunities for other squad members to prove their worth and stake a claim in the starting lineup.

Here are some of the options available to Ten Hag:

Push Bruno Fernandes out to the right: This is a familiar choice for Ten Hag, as he has deployed Bruno Fernandes on the right in the past when Antony was unavailable.

Give Jadon Sancho a second chance: Despite a recent rift with Ten Hag after the Arsenal game, Sancho could be given another opportunity to showcase his skills on the wing.

In the long term, developing Alejandro Garnacho in Antony's role may be the best option for Ten Hag. Despite occasional struggles, regular playing time could help him mature into a proficient winger while honing his defensive abilities. With several choices at hand, Manchester United aims to find the right formula to navigate this challenging period in their season.