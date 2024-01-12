Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has provided a positive injury update ahead of the crucial clash against Tottenham

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has provided a positive injury update ahead of the crucial clash against Tottenham in the Premier League, with key players Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw all back in contention, reported by GOAL.

Martinez, recovering from a metatarsal injury since last season, last appeared in September during United's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Casemiro, who left the field during the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle in November, is set to return. Shaw, absent in the last three matches, is also back in training, providing Ten Hag with the opportunity to field his strongest lineup against Tottenham.

In a press briefing, Ten Hag stated, “Martinez training, Casemiro training, Luke Shaw training, so there are players returning, they are coming in for selection for Sunday.”

The return of Antony, Christian Eriksen, and Amad further strengthens United's squad. Despite Eriksen's illness during the week, all three players are set to make a comeback, offering more options for Ten Hag in team selection.

Reflecting on the upcoming match, Ten Hag emphasized its importance, saying, “Sunday is most important, and I don’t look further than that. They play really proactive, it’s enjoyable to watch them, a lot of dynamics, very proactive.”

United, currently eighth in the Premier League, faces speculation about Ten Hag's future. With just one win in their last five matches, the result against Tottenham holds crucial consequences. Ten Hag is keen on avenging the earlier defeat against Spurs and believes in the team's ability to dominate and create opportunities.

Tottenham, enjoying a successful run, poses a challenge for Manchester United, and the team is determined to secure a favorable outcome in front of their home fans on Sunday evening.