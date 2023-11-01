Manchester United‘s manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his unwavering confidence in the team's ability to bounce back from a challenging start to the season, reported by GOAL. The Red Devils find themselves in the eighth spot on the league table after enduring their seventh defeat in 14 games, falling to rivals Manchester City in the recent derby.

In a heartfelt message to the fans ahead of their Carabao Cup fixture against Newcastle United, Ten Hag acknowledged the high stakes and constant pressure associated with being part of Manchester United. Despite the setbacks, he remains steadfast in his belief that the team possesses the talent and determination needed to reverse their fortunes.

“While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction,” wrote Ten Hag in the United Review. “It will come, I am certain. I continue to believe in these players and am confident we will improve after a difficult start to the season.”

Acknowledging the criticism faced by key players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, as well as scrutiny over his own decisions, Ten Hag emphasized the importance of unity within the team. He urged the players to focus on the future, drawing inspiration from past victories and swiftly moving forward, both in times of success and adversity.

What's next for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag?

As Manchester United gears up for their Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle, Erik ten Hag's message serves as a rallying cry, encouraging the players to channel their determination and commitment to achieve a positive result. The team's resilience will be put to the test, but Ten Hag's unwavering belief in their abilities signals a collective drive to overcome challenges and emerge stronger.