In a surprising turn of events, Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has revealed that he is completely in the dark regarding the club's ownership changes amidst rumors of the Glazer family selling a stake to Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, reported by GOAL. Reports suggest that Ratcliffe's group is poised to acquire a 25 percent stake in United, potentially giving them control over the club's football operations. However, Ten Hag, when questioned before his team's Premier League clash with Sheffield United, stated that he has no knowledge of any developments related to the potential takeover.

“I'm not involved in this; others in the club are dealing with this,” Ten Hag told reporters, emphasizing his focus on managing the team and preparing for their upcoming games. His comments indicate that he remains dedicated to his role as a coach, leaving matters of ownership and administration to the higher-ups within the club.

Additionally, Ten Hag addressed the situation with Jadon Sancho, who has been in a dispute with the manager at Manchester United, leading to the player's exclusion from both matches and team photos. When asked about Sancho's status, Ten Hag simply stated, “Everything has been said about him,” highlighting the complexity of the situation.

As the manager, Erik ten Hag will continue to concentrate on guiding his team to victory as they face Sheffield United, aiming to secure three crucial points in the upcoming match at Bramall Lane. His singular focus remains on the team's performance and achieving positive results on the field, irrespective of the ongoing ownership speculations and internal disputes.