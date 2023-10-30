Manchester United‘s attacking force has found itself under intense pressure after a dismal run in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. The recent 3-0 trashing by Manchester City has only worsened concerns, as the team's attackers continue to struggle, raising serious questions about their ability to find the back of the net and create meaningful goal-scoring opportunities.

A revealing graphic released by Sky Sports post-match showcased a harsh reality: among United's core attacking players, only Marcus Rashford has managed to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League this season. The striking contrast is concerning, especially given the hefty price tags associated with some of these players. Rasmus Hojlund, a marquee signing at £72 million ($87m), has yet to make a significant impact in the league, failing to contribute to a goal. Similarly, the high-profile duo of Antony and Jadon Sancho, valued at £85 million ($103m), have struggled to find form, leaving fans frustrated.

Alejandro Garnacho, despite a promising breakthrough last season, has been unable to make his mark, echoing the struggles of Anthony Martial. This collective inability to convert opportunities has left United's attack toothless, contributing to a meager tally of 11 goals in 10 league games, a record worse than any other top-half team.

In contrast, it has been the midfielders who have somewhat compensated for the lack of attacking prowess. Scott McTominay has emerged as United's top scorer in the league with three goals, followed closely by Bruno Fernandes with two. However, the burden on the midfielders to score consistently is unsustainable in the long run.

With the Carabao Cup on the horizon and a crucial tie against Newcastle looming, the pressure is mounting on United's attackers to rediscover their form and deliver the goals the team desperately needs. United's fans are eagerly anticipating a resurgence, hoping their attacking stars will rise to the occasion and reignite the team's goal-scoring capabilities. Only time will tell if United's attack can overcome this challenging period and find its way back to the scoresheet in the Premier League.