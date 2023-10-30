Manchester United‘s manager Erik ten Hag expressed a peculiar optimism following his team's disheartening 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the much-anticipated Manchester derby, reported by GOAL. Despite the defeat, Ten Hag made a noteworthy comment, asserting that he believes his United squad is “on the way up.”

The match, which saw Manchester City dominate with a brace from Erling Haaland and a late goal by Phil Foden, started with a few promising moments for United. However, Rasmus Hojlund's unfortunate foul on Rodri in the box provided City with the lead and a foothold in the game. Reflecting on the match, Ten Hag acknowledged the impact of the penalty but emphasized the competitive nature of the first half, describing it as “toe to toe.” He pointed out the close encounters United had with City in previous games, highlighting the potential for victory.

While Ten Hag admitted his disappointment with the outcome, he highlighted the team's positive moments and the spirit displayed in the previous games. “I think we are on the way up,” he affirmed, expressing his contentment with the return of some injured players, which he believes will strengthen the squad.

What's next for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag?

Currently positioned eighth in the league standings and facing challenges in both the Premier League and Champions League, Erik ten Hag's United faces a crucial test in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United on Wednesday, November 1. As they aim to bounce back, Ten Hag's confidence in the team's upward trajectory will be put to the test in the upcoming fixtures.