Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that defender Victor Lindelof is considered an “untouchable” player and will not be sold this summer, reported by goal.com. Despite speculation linking Lindelof with a move away from Old Trafford, Ten Hag sees the Swedish center-back as an integral part of his team and is determined to retain his services.

Victor Lindelof, who is entering the final year of his contract with Manchester United, has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe. However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag has no intention of letting him leave and views him as a crucial member of the squad.

Among the clubs reportedly interested in Lindelof are Eintracht Frankfurt, Atletico Madrid, and Inter, who have been monitoring the defender since January. Despite the attention, Ten Hag's stance remains firm: Lindelof will not be sold.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Lindelof had a mixed role in the Manchester United starting XI, making 20 Premier League appearances and starting 14 of them. However, he enjoyed a solid run of nine consecutive matches where he played the full 90 minutes, demonstrating his value to the team.

In the coming weeks, Lindelof will shift his focus to international duty as he represents Sweden. He is set to face New Zealand in a friendly match on June 16, followed by a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying game against Austria on June 20.

With Ten Hag's unwavering support and Lindelof's commitment to both club and country, Manchester United fans can expect to see the Swedish defender play a significant role in the team's upcoming campaigns. His defensive prowess and experience will continue to be vital assets as United aims for success in domestic and international competitions.