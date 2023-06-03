The FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Manchester City has a lot on the line, and the contest has been a tightly contested affair to this point. However, things took a turn for the worse when Victor Lindelof was hit with a foreign object thrown by a fan from the stands after United tied the game at one apiece just over 30 minutes into the game.

Things got off to a great start for City, who took a 1-0 lead in the first minute thanks to a goal from Ilkay Gundogan. United managed to tie the game when they drew a penalty on a hand ball in the box on Jack Grealish, which Bruno Fernandes ended up converting. After the goal, though, Lindelof was hit by an object thrown by a fan as the Red Devils celebrated tying the game.

Victor Lindelöf was hit by an object thrown from the stands after Man United's equalizer. pic.twitter.com/xhdLqg6xK4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2023

These sorts of incidents are unfortunately not as rare as they should be, as there is no reason for fans to be throwing any sorts of objects on the field at any point in the game. Lindelof was thankfully able to continue the game, as he did not suffer any sort of serious injury as a result of the incident.

The game continued on shortly after, with the lead now sitting at 2-1 in City's favor thanks to another goal scored from Gundogan in the 51st minute. United will continue pushing on over the final half-hour of the game, but they may end up walking away from this contest as winners regardless of the final score with Lindelof escaping from this situation without any sort of serious injury.