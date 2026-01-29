With the 2026 FIFA World Cup inching closer, Coca-Cola is giving fans across North America an early, tangible connection to the tournament itself, Coca-Cola reports. The company has unveiled an expansive FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour that will bring the sport’s most iconic symbol directly to supporters in the United States and Canada.

Through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, fans can register for complimentary tickets to see the solid gold Original Trophy in person. Each registrant may claim up to four tickets, available on a first-come, first-served basis, as the tour rolls through more than 25 cities across both countries. The itinerary includes every North American host city scheduled to stage matches during the World Cup, underscoring the tour’s scale and intent.

For Coca-Cola, this edition signals a meaningful shift. Nearly 70 percent of the global tour will unfold within the host nations themselves, spanning 71 days across the U.S. and Canada. The approach brings the tournament closer to fans well before kickoff, turning anticipation into a shared, on-the-ground experience rather than a distant countdown.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is coming to 🇨🇦 Fans can register for tickets to the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca‑Cola starting January 29 by visiting https://t.co/XJsk6XwXzj pic.twitter.com/rGxqDqVTDd — Brad Humber (@djcuse) January 28, 2026

A Trophy Tour Built for Fans

The experience extends far beyond a photo opportunity. After enjoying a classic Coca-Cola and capturing their moment with the iconic trophy, fans will step into a festival-style setting filled with interactive soccer challenges, music, DJs, and on-site activities. A newly introduced five-way podium allows up to 1,000 fans per hour to take photos, keeping lines moving while preserving the sense of occasion.

The tour schedule highlights the scale of the rollout. Stops include Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York and New Jersey, alongside Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa. Each stop reflects the growing footprint of soccer culture across North America, especially with the World Cup now less than two years away.

With the trophy remaining under FIFA’s care and only eligible to be touched by World Cup winners, heads of state, and the FIFA president, the tour offers fans the closest connection possible to the game’s most powerful symbol. For many, it will mark a once-in-a-lifetime moment before the world arrives in 2026.