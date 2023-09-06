Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has criticized the way manager Erik ten Hag has handled Jadon Sancho‘s situation at the club, reported by GOAL.

Ten Hag recently revealed that he had left Sancho out of the squad following their defeat to Arsenal because he believed the winger's training performances had not met the required standard. Sancho responded on social media, expressing frustration and feeling like a scapegoat for the team's struggles. This public exchange has raised questions about Sancho's future at the club.

Saha weighed in on the matter, expressing his concerns about Ten Hag's decision to publicly criticize Sancho. He stated, “Sancho and Ten Hag is not a great situation, it’s not what you want to see. We've seen managers where they open up unnecessarily and this was one of those times. You don’t need to leave out a player and then expose him.”

Saha continued, “He's already not doing too well so he's [Ten Hag] putting Sancho's head down under the water a bit. It is a private decision, sometimes the manager has to go public about a player, but in this case, it wasn't necessary.”

The former United striker expressed sympathy for both Sancho and Erik ten Hag, describing the situation as unnecessary. Sancho, who joined Manchester United with high expectations, has seen limited playing time and is reportedly unhappy with his current situation.

Jadon Sancho's future at the club remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether he will be recalled to the squad for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League fixture against Brighton after the international break. Chelsea had reportedly shown interest in Sancho during the summer transfer window, but they ultimately signed Cole Palmer instead. Sancho's situation at Old Trafford has garnered attention, and fans are keen to see how it will evolve in the coming weeks.