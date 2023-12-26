Manchester United fans are brimming with anticipation, as Erik ten Hag hinted at the return of Amad Diallo to the squad vs Aston Villa

Manchester United fans are brimming with anticipation for a potential festive boost, as manager Erik ten Hag hinted at the return of Amad Diallo to the squad in their upcoming Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa, reported by GOAL. Diallo has been sidelined due to a knee injury sustained during pre-season but has been actively training with the team since the beginning of December.

The exciting prospect of Diallo's return is complemented by positive news on the defensive front, with Raphael Varane expected to make a comeback after missing the previous match due to illness. The potential availability of both Diallo and Varane could fortify United's lineup, offering valuable options against a formidable Villa side managed by Unai Emery, currently occupying an impressive third place in the league table.

Ten Hag, in discussions with reporters, conveyed optimism about Varane's return while providing insight into Diallo's progress, stating, “So for the rest: maybe Amad Diallo. See how far he is. He has trained for two weeks now. They are probably the ones who can maybe return.”

However, on a less positive note, the ongoing unwellness of Anthony Martial remains a concern. Despite persistent speculations surrounding Martial's future at the club, Ten Hag clarified that selling the French forward is not an immediate consideration.

As United seeks to build on their impressive Boxing Day record, having won 53 league games on December 26, Ten Hag stressed the significance of seizing opportunities, especially against a strong Villa side. With the holiday fixture holding particular importance, fans are hopeful for a spirited performance and a positive outcome at the iconic Old Trafford.