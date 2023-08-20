Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blasted the VAR officials for a denied penalty vs. Tottenham Hotspur. In an attacking move for the Red Devils, Alejandro Garnacho attempted to place the ball in the net. However, the ball appeared to have struck Christian Romero's hand. However, the decision didn't go in favor of ten Hag's men as Spurs coasted to a 2-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Pape Sarr and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez.

In the post-match press conference, ten Hag said, “I don’t know why it’s not a penalty. Absolutely a penalty.”. The most astonishing thing about the decision was that it was given after checking it from the VAR. The VAR could clearly see the ball hitting Romero's hand, but the decision wasn't overturned.

Many fans believe that the referees decided not to give Manchester United a decision after their error in their opening game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves should have had a penalty in the first game after United's keeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic. However, VAR refused to give the visitors the spot kick, and United won the game 1-0.

However, that's not an excuse because the referees should accept their errors and move on rather than make decisions based on their previous mistakes.

“I don’t know why it’s not a penalty. Absolutely a penalty. He changes the direction of the ball, and he’s blocking [the goal], his hand is right above. But you have to accept it.”

Regardless of the VAR decisions, Manchester United's toothless attack is a cause of concern for them. They had an open header missed through Bruno Fernandes, and Antony hit the post in the second half. VAR is not in their hands, but they need to improve their attacking instincts.