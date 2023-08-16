It is just the first Premier League game week, and it feels like so much has already happened. If the news surrounding Chelsea and their infinite transfers weren't enough, changes would also occur in the officiating room. The Premier League and its officiating has been a subject of attention for a long time.

In Monday's night game between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the referee's decision-making once again came under the spotlight. Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana had a scintillating debut for the Red Devils, but there was one moment of madness from him that should have resulted in a penalty for Wolves. A few minutes before the final whistle, Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic without any intention of playing with the ball.

However, despite having the VAR facility, the Premier League officials didn't give the penalty. The crowd was in disbelief as even the Manchester United supporters felt they got away with a blunder from the referee. Manchester United undeservedly won the game 1-0 thanks to a 76th-minute header from Raphael Varane. Consequently, the three Premier League officials in that game will be penalized for officiating any Premier League games this weekend.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil was in total disbelief after the decision, as he was given a yellow card for his protest. “Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given – fair play to him, he apologized,” said O'Neil after the match.

“I have spent a lot of time with him today to understand the new Premier League guidelines, trying not to get myself booked in the first game, which I have failed in.

“But fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error – he couldn't believe the on-field referee didn't give it and can't believe VAR didn't intervene.”

“It probably made me feel worse, actually, because you know you are right. I feel worse about leaving with nothing. Live, I was told they didn't think it was a clear and obvious error.”