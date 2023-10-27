In the wake of a social media storm involving young Manchester United talent Alejandro Garnacho, manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his unwavering confidence in the player, despite the Football Association (FA) launching an investigation into his recent controversial tweet, reported by GOAL. The incident occurred after Manchester United's thrilling 1-0 Champions League victory over FC Copenhagen, a match defined by Andre Onana‘s heroic last-minute penalty save. Garnacho, in an attempt to praise his teammate, posted an image of Onana accompanied by gorilla emojis. Following swift backlash, Garnacho removed the emojis and eventually deleted the tweet, but the incident had already caught the attention of football authorities.

Speaking to the media ahead of the highly anticipated Manchester derby, ten Hag calmly stated, “Not [concerned] in this moment,” reassuring fans and stakeholders that the club was in active communication with the FA regarding the matter. He emphasized the unity within the team, pointing to Onana's response as evidence of the close-knit camaraderie within the squad.

Onana, the Cameroonian goalkeeper at the center of this controversy, took to his Instagram Story to quash any misunderstandings. He shared a photo featuring Garnacho and other teammates, underlining his interpretation of the gorilla emojis as symbols of power and strength. Onana's firm stance was clear: the incident should not be blown out of proportion.

Nevertheless, the FA's history of penalizing players for racially sensitive social media posts has raised concerns about Garnacho's fate. Previous incidents involving renowned players, including Edinson Cavani and Bernardo Silva, resulted in suspensions, setting a precedent for similar cases.

As the investigation unfolds, the footballing community watches closely, underscoring the need for players to exercise caution and understanding in their online interactions. United's management, players, and fans alike hope for a swift resolution that highlights the importance of respectful communication in the digital age.